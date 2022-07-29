A man has died after his scooter collided with a car on the A19.

John James, 61, from Hebburn in South Tyneside, died in hospital on Thursday 28 July.

The incident happened on the A19 northbound, around one mile from the A689 Wolviston junction, at around 1:45pm on Sunday 24 July.

"John, who had been riding a cream and green coloured motor scooter, suffered serious injuries and was taken to James Cook University Hospital where he sadly passed away," said a Cleveland Police spokesperson.

"Our thoughts are with John’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time."

A 44-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident remains under investigation whilst enquiries continue.

Officers continue to appeal to anyone with information or dashcam footage to call 101, quoting incident number 129461.