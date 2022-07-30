Three teenagers dead and one seriously injured in B6268 crash near Bedale, North Yorkshire
Three teenagers have died and another left seriously injured after the car they were in crashed on the B6268 in North Yorkshire.
Around 11pm on Friday 29 July, a grey Alfa Romeo was involved in what is believed to be a one-vehicle collision on Masham Road, near Thornton Watlass, Bedale.
The vehicle, which had four young men inside, was travelling from Bedale towards High Burton.
The passengers, a 17-year-old man and two 18-year-old men, died as a result of their injuries, whilst the driver, aged 18, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police are appealing for any witnesses to get in touch.