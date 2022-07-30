Three teenagers have died and another left seriously injured after the car they were in crashed on the B6268 in North Yorkshire.

Around 11pm on Friday 29 July, a grey Alfa Romeo was involved in what is believed to be a one-vehicle collision on Masham Road, near Thornton Watlass, Bedale.

The vehicle, which had four young men inside, was travelling from Bedale towards High Burton.

The passengers, a 17-year-old man and two 18-year-old men, died as a result of their injuries, whilst the driver, aged 18, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to get in touch.