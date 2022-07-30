A woman has died following a two vehicle collision on the A171 just outside the village of Cloughton near Scarborough.

Shortly after 2pm on Saturday 30th July a silver Honda Jazz travelling from the Whitby direction collided with a black Mazda campervan travelling in the opposite direction near the turning to the Hayburn Wyke.

The female driver of the Honda Jazz was pronounced dead at the scene and the female driver of the campervan has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for anyone who saw either vehicle in the area prior to the collision or anyone who may have dashcam footage or any other information which could help the investigation to get in touch.

If you can help, please email: Laura.Elvidge@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101 quoting ref: 12220133717