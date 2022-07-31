Fans in the North East have been celebrating as England beat Germany 2-1 in the UEFA Women's Championship.

England's 56-year wait for silverware on the international stage is over after Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly scored in a nail biting final.

Flying the flag for the North East: Those watching felt proud seeing players from the North East and North Yorkshire play their part. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Sarina Wiegman's side put pressure on Germany from the outset, with two opportunities inside the first ten minutes.

Germany were not going to give up without a fight and pushed back in the second half.

The final blow though was dealt in the second-half of extra time when a corner from Lauren Hemp and Berwick's Lucy Bronze helped set up the ball for Chloe Kelly to get it in the net.

Young girls in the North East have been inspired by the Lionesses. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

It is the first time England has brought a major football trophy home since 1966.

Lucy Bronze's role in the final has led Northumberland County Councillor Guy Renner-Thompson to propose that the right-back is awarded the Freedom of Northumberland.

The celebrations in Newcastle are just getting started as England wins the Euros 2022. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

Whitby's Beth Mead claimed the Golden Boot after finishing the tournament with six goals.

Mead looked very much on for the accolade from just ahead of kick-off as the big news emerged that Popp had sustained what Germany described as “muscular problems.”

The Golden Boot is the award given to the top goal scorer during the tournament.

The Queen congratulated England on winning the European Women's Football Championships saying: "Your success goes far beyond the trophy you have so deservedly earned".

Newcastle's Central Park went wild as the England team wrote their names in the record books.

England are expected to have made history with the biggest home TV audience on record for a women’s football match.