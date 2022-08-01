A heartbroken family has paid tribute to a "dearly loved" 15-year-old boy who died in a crash on Teesside.

Connor Thompson was the passenger in a Land Rover Freelander which was involved in a collision with another vehicle on Junction Road, Norton, on Saturday 30 July.

In a tribute, his family said: “Connor was a dearly loved son, brother and uncle. We are a large and close-knit family and Connor was loved by all of us.

“It is heartbreaking to lose him at such a young age. He will be missed by so many people and we all have special memories of him that we will hold close.

“As a family we will all need to support each other in our grief. We ask for privacy as we remember Connor together.”

Cleveland Police said a 20-year-old man had been charged in connection with the collision.

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team charged the man with causing death by dangerous driving, no insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He was due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court on Monday (1 August).