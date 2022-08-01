Police are appealing for witnesses after a 77-year-old man was "head-butted" in Stockton.

Cleveland Police said the unprovoked attack happened between 1:15pm and 2:45pm on Prince Regent Street, near to the Dam Healthcare Centre, on Friday (29 July).

Officers said the victim was waiting to cross the road when two motorcycles approached, one S100 BMW motorcycle with one rider and another motorcycle with two riders.

Both motorbikes stopped and the man from the BMW allegedly "head-butted" the 77-year-old man before riding across the road and kicking a black VW Golf, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.

The victim required hospital treatment for a head injury.

The BMW bike is described as mostly white with red and blue flashes. The rider on the BMW was reportedly wearing a multi-coloured crash helmet with a peak on the front. The other motorcycle was white and red.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Any witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage is asked to contact Cleveland Police by calling 101 or online.

