A motorcyclist is fighting for his life in hospital following a serious crash on North Tyneside.

Officers received a report of a collision involving a car and a motorbike on the A186 Earsdon Road, near Whitley Bay, at about 2.30pm on Sunday 1 August.

Emergency services attended and the motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital with multiple injuries described as potentially life-threatening.

The man’s next of kin have been notified and are being offered support by specially-trained family liaison officers.

The driver of the car remained at the scene, westbound near the junction with Garden Terrace, and is assisting officers with their enquiries.

Sergeant Dave Roberts, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is a sad incident that has left a man fighting for his life in hospital. We’ll continue to offer support to his family and I’d ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

“This incident happened on a busy road in daylight – and we believe a number of people may have witnessed the collision itself, or the vehicles involved prior to the incident."

He continued: “If you were travelling in the vicinity of Earsdon Road at that time and saw a black Honda car or a motorcyclist, please let us know if you saw anything of interest.

"We would also ask that you check any dashcam footage and get in touch if you can assist the investigation.”

The road was closed for a number of hours as a result of the collision but has since reopened.

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 quoting log NP-20220731-0648. Alternatively email 541@northumbria.police.uk

