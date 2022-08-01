An under 15s cricket team from the North East has won a national competition.

Newcastle Boys beat Nottingham by nine wickets in the National Hub Competition Finals at Lord’s Cricket Ground on Saturday (30 July).

The 20-week long competition is aimed at giving young people from state schools more opportunities to play the sport and fulfil their cricketing potential.

Boys and girls aged 15 and under from 74 sites across the country competed for a chance to play at Lord’s.

Newcastle captain, Charlie Cook, scored 36 not out, sealing victory with four runs.

Newcastle’s Conn Sullivan was named Player of the Match with figures of 3-0-8-3.

Hundreds tuned in to watch the livestream on Marylebone Cricket Club Foundation’s YouTube channel.

Former England Men’s captains and MCCF Patrons, Mike Brearley and Mike Gatting and current Brazil Women’s Captain, Roberta Avery, presented medals to all participants.

Director of MCC Foundation, Dr Sarah Fane OBE, said: “Cricket has so much to offer, and we are determined to ensure that any young person whatever their background or gender, can access and thrive in the game.”

Brazil Women’s captain, Roberta Avery, said: “I’ve never had the opportunity to play at Lord’s – I imagine it’s amazing for these girls knowing they’ve been in the programme and are now playing at the Home of Cricket.

“I truly believe that cricket has the power to change lives. It can make anyone who plays it a better athlete, and when you’re a better athlete you’re a better person, and when you’re a better person you’re better for the world.”

