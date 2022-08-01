A prized pigeon has been reunited with its owner after it ended up in Alabama on his way back to Gateshead.

Bob the homing pigeon set off from Guernsey and was expected home within 8 to 10 hours.

Weeks later his owner, Alan Todd, received an email to say that Bob was thousands of miles away in an animal shelter in Alabama.

The Monroe County Animal Shelter had been called to help deal with a pigeon who would not leave a man’s home.

Staff checked Bob's microchip and were shocked to find he was from the UK.

Allan said: “You start fearing the worst. Has he been killed by a bird of prey? Has he gone into another pigeon man’s loft?

“If you’d seen the state of him the first time I saw a photograph of him, it was quite upsetting actually, because he looked really down in the dumps.”

It is thought that Bob may have cadged a lift on a cruise liner or an oil tanker to arrive, 4,300 miles away from home, in Alabama.

Pigeon fancier, Allan, began fundraising to get Bob back, his story received plenty of media attention and Allan was even flown to America first class for free.

Although he had to pay for a $470 vet bill whilst in America the rest of his expenses were covered by various organisations who wanted to lend a hand.

Allan said: “$470 seem quite a cheap price to pay to get him back.”

The remaining $2000 he had raised was donated to Monroe County Animal Shelter.

Bob had to go through quarantine and various tests to ensure he didn’t bring Avian Flu back with him and receive his import license from APHA.

Since arriving back on Tyneside on Friday Allan has been doing his best to make sure Bob is back to his usual self.

Play Brightcove video

Allan said: “He didn’t look very well to be truthful. Now you wouldn’t think he’d been away. He’s put his weight back on very quickly.

“The first thing I did was put a bath on for the pigeons and he was the first one in the bath.

“His conditions not there yet like the rest of the racing pigeons- the water just runs of them but he was soaked, his feathers were soaked.

“But I looked at him this morning and you can see his chest he’s looking a lot better already. Another week and you’ll not recognise him.”