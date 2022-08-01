Seasons at the allotment: July 2022

Play Brightcove video

July 2022 will be remembered for the heat.

The month has gone down in history as having the hottest day on record for the UK - and for the Tyne Tees region.

Nationally the mercury climbed to 40.3C (104F) in Lincolnshire, and the Tyne Tees region was very close - with 39.6C being recorded in North Yorkshire.

This burst of extreme heat contributed to the temperatures for the month being well above what we would expect, 1.3°C above average and the joint-fifth warmest July in a series dating back to 1884.

Temperatures above average Credit: Met Office

But it was also another notably dry month. July 2022 was the driest July for England since 1935.

Southern England bore the brunt of the drought-like conditions, with some places not seeing a drop of rain all month.

Although the North East and North Yorkshire saw some heavy downpours, particularly towards the end of the month - it was still well below the rainfall we would expect.

A very dry month for the UK Credit: Met Office

Despite the hot and dry weather - when it came to sunshine amounts we were bang on average.