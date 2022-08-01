Two arrested after suspected hit and run in Sunderland leaves cyclist, 40, dead

Police have arrested two people in connection with a suspected hit and run that left a cyclist dead in Sunderland.

Emergency services were called to a report of a collision involving a car and a bicycle on Hylton Road, shortly after 1.20am on Sunday morning (31 July).

The cyclist, a man in his 40s, died at the scene.

Northumbria Police said the vehicle believed to be involved, a blue BMW, had already left the scene before officers attended.

A 42-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. They have since been released under investigation.

Officers have also located the vehicle believed to have been involved in the collision which has been taken for further analysis.

Sergeant Dave Roberts, of Northumbria Police, said: “Any death that occurs on our roads is a tragedy and all our thoughts remain with the man’s family and friends at this awful time.

“We are committed to finding out exactly what happened and will use every tactic available to us in order to provide effective justice. I would like to thank members of the public who have come forward to assist us since yesterday’s appeal. It is hugely appreciated.

“Your information has been invaluable so far and I would continue to ask that everyone respects the live investigation that is ongoing.”