Footballer Lucy Bronze could receive the Freedom of Northumberland after playing a key part in the Lionesses historic Euros win.

Berwick-born Bronze played a major role as her side ran out 2-1 winners at Wembley to claim their first ever Euros title and the first major trophy for an England football side since 1966.

The Northumbrian right-back had a role in England's winning goal, winning the ball from a corner to create the chance for scorer Chlöe Kelly.

Bronze cut her teeth in the game at Alnwick Town A.F.C and was educated at Belford Middle School and Duchess High School in Alnwick, where she was a classmate of Guy Renner-Thompson - now a county councillor representing the Bamburgh ward and the council's cabinet member for children's services.

Cllr Renner-Thompson has formally recommended the accolade.

England’s Lucy Bronze with the Uefa Women’s Euro 2022 trophy Credit: James Manning/PA

Northumberland County Council Leader Glen Sanderson also pledged to honour Bronze and spoke of the council's pride in her and the team as a whole.

In a video posted on social media, Cllr Sanderson said: "What a brilliant game of football, what a fantastic game - and what an honour for Northumberland with Lucy Bronze playing another stormer again.

"We're very proud of her, very proud of the team and very proud of everything they've done for sport. We will be looking to honour Lucy in the coming months as a county council, and to be able to say to her personally what a star she is - and all her teammates.

"We're so proud of that team. Well done and thank you."

Bronze has made 95 appearances for England since breaking into the national side back in 2013, scoring 11 goals. She has also played 294 club games for Sunderland, Everton, Liverpool, Manchester City and Lyon, scoring 30 goals.

After the expiration of her contract with Manchester City at the end of last season, the star agreed to join Barcelona for the coming season.

England fans celebrate with the Lionesses at Trafalgar Square. Credit: PA

Following the 2-1 win over old rivals Germany, up to 7,000 England fans flooded into Trafalgar Square to toast their Euro 2022 champions at an event hosted by veteran player Alex Scott.

Scott introduced the players onto the stage as she started another rendition of ‘Football’s coming home’.

Lucy Bronze got the crowd cheering as she said the aim was now to win the World Cup, while Sunderland-born Jill Scott said her hopes were that women’s football would now be known as ‘football’ following the success.

Labour are calling for a new bank holiday to celebrate the triumph.