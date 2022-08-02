A murder investigation has been launched after a man died following a suspected assault in Blyth.

Officers received a report of concern for the welfare of a man in the Duke's Gardens area of the town, in Northumberland, at about 3.45am on Tuesday 2 August.

Emergency services attended and found a man in his 40s who had suffered a suspected stab wound.

He was treated at the scene but died a short time later.

His next of kin have been notified and are being offered support by specially-trained family liaison officers.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector David Johnson, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is clearly a serious incident that happened in the street and which has resulted in a man’s death.

“We are determined to find out exactly what happened and a full investigation is ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“We have arrested one man who will be assisting our investigation throughout the day, and officers remain in the area to carry out a range of enquiries and offer any reassurance to the public.

“At this early stage, we believe all parties to have been known to each other and there is no wider threat to the public.

“I would ask that anybody who saw anything in the early hours of this morning in this location that may assist our investigation to come forward and let us know.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log NP-20220802-0107.

