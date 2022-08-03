Man charged with murder after suspected stabbing in Blyth

A man is to appear in court charged with the murder of his brother in Blyth.

James Rutherford, 34, of no fixed abode, has been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon and will appear before Magistrates in Bedlington today (3 August).

Officers received a report of concern for the welfare of a man in the Duke’s Gardens area of the town at around 3.45am on Tuesday 2 August.

Emergency services attended the scene and found Gary Wilkie, 46, of Blyth, who had suffered injuries consistent with having been caused by a bladed article.

He was treated at the scene, but despite the best efforts of paramedics, he died a short time later.

Detective Inspector David Johnson, of Northumbria Police, said: "This is clearly a very serious incident which has been devastating for Gary’s family.

"Our thoughts are with them at this terrible time, and we will continue to offer them any support they need.

"I would ask that their privacy is respected as they attempt to come to terms with the events of the last 24 hours.

"I would also like to thank everybody who has so far assisted with this investigation, including our blue-light partners as well as the public who have come forward with information.

"I would continue to appeal for anybody who saw anything suspicious in this area at the time, who has not already done so, to get in touch with police."

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers online or by calling 101.