An octopus has been named after champion Lioness, Beth Mead, following her performance in the Euros 2022.

Sea Life Scarborough has named an octopus in honour of their local hero, who was born just down the road in Whitby.

The Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 in the Euros 2022 final.

Beth Mead claimed the Golden Boot title after finishing the tournament with six goals.

The Golden Boot is the award given to the top goal scorer during the tournament.

Beth the octopus is apparently a football fanatic. Credit: Sea Life Scarborough

Andy Turner, general manager at Sea Life Scarborough, said: “We are all so proud to see our Lionesses make history.

"It’s been a long time coming for an English side to win at a major tournament and we couldn’t be happier that football has finally come home.

“Beth Mead was unbelievable throughout the whole campaign and being born just down the road in Whitby we thought what better way to honour her than to name our football loving octopus after her."

He continued: “This generation of sports stars will inspire so many young children to follow their dreams, so we hope by naming our octopus after Beth Mead, we’ll be able to tell her story to all our guests who visit the octopus at Sea Life.”