A North Yorkshire woman has reached a new milestone on her 'epic' 900-mile swimming challenge.

Jasmine Harrison from Thirsk, has arrived in Holyhead, Wales, as she swims from Land's End to John O'Groats.

The 22-year-old is no stranger to a challenge, as she previously rowed the Atlantic on her own.

Jasmine completed her 70-day 3,000-mile solo trans-Atlantic journey from the Canary Islands to Antigua last February.

During the challenge, Jasmine has swam up to 10 hours a day and so far crossed the Bristol Channel, which has the second greatest tidal range in the world, with pods of dolphins and seals. She has faced low sea temperatures, jelly fish strings on her face and feet, and skin chaffing.

The 900-mile challenge has seen Jasmine swim for up to 10 hours a day. Credit: Rudderly Mad

The next stage of the three-month challenge will take her to the Isle of Man, then along the coast of Scotland.

She said: "I swam to Wales, now I’m swimming to the Isle of Man, a place I’ve never even visited before.

"I’m really looking forward to swimming along the coast of Scotland, with highlights including swimming under the Skye bridge and past places I went on holiday to as a child."

She added: "I’m really hoping for good weather and clear water so I can avoid as many jellyfish as possible."

Jasmine's journey can be tracked on her website.