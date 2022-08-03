Police have issued a warning over a batch of "particularly strong drugs" in Sunderland after the death of a woman.

Northumbria Police launched an investigation after a woman in her 30s died and two others became unwell after taking what is thought to be blue diazepam tablets.

Officer say the pills were circulated in Southwick, Sunderland and they suspect all three people had taken the same tablets.

A 58-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs and has been released under investigation.

A statement from Northumbria Police on Twitter said: "Today, we are warning anyone in possession of these tablets not to take them.

"Our thoughts go out to the loved ones of the woman who has sadly died and we are continuing to establish the circumstances around her death.

"Although enquiries are at an early stage, the risks of taking illegal drugs are well documented & we would urge people not to take them & dispose of them safely.

"Any info can report via 'Tell Us Something' page on our website or via 101."