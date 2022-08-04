Harrogate diver Jack Laugher has added to his medal collection after winning a Commonwealth Games gold.

He said he felt the pressure following a high-scoring performance that saw him successfully defend his Commonwealth Games one-metre springboard title.

Fellow Englishman Jordan Houlden also put in an impressive performance to secure bronze on his Commonwealth debut but the night belonged to Jack.

The 27-year-old claimed gold in 2014 at Glasgow and on the Gold Coast in 2018 but was able to seal this one in front of a home crowd.

Laugher said: "[I'm feeling] great, yeah loads of pressure coming into here trying to defend that title that I've had for what, eight years now?

"It's a great, great performance, very steady, a few mistakes here and there but really, really happy with everything, and to do it in front of a home crowd obviously makes it a little more sweeter."

England's Jack Laugher in action during the Men's 1m Springboard Final Credit: PA

Laugher had faced a bit of pressure earlier in the event when Houlden finished top of the leaderboard in the first three rounds, but the reigning champion believed he had matters "fairly under control".

He said: "I mean Jordan, his first two dives were amazing don't get me wrong, but they are a high degree of difficulty dives," He added: “When executed well, which he did, that obviously puts a lot of points on the board, whereas I do my list in a different order, I do my easy ones first and I kind of rank up the difficulty as it goes along.