A motorcyclist who reportedly left the scene of a serious crash in Northumberland is being sought by police.

The collision in Blyth involved two motorbikes and a car and left one rider with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

Northumbria Police believes the other left the scene.

Officers were called to the collision A189 Spine Road, just after the slip road near Asda in the town, at about 6.25pm on Wednesday 3 August.

It is believed two male motorcyclists were travelling along the southbound carriageway when one of the riders collided with a Nissan Juke car.

Police said the collision resulted in both riders falling off their bikes.

One of the men suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remained on Thursday.

The crash happened on the A189 Spine Road just after the slip road near Asda. Credit: Google

Police said that by the time emergency services arrived, the second rider had left the scene.

The force has released an image of a man they would like to trace. He is believed to have been in the area and could have information to assist the investigation.

Sergeant Dave Roberts, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Department, said: "This is a serious collision that resulted in the road being closed for a number of hours.

"We want to build a clearer picture as to the full circumstances surrounding the collision, and as a result, we want to speak to the man pictured who was seen walking down the carriageway near to where the collision took place.

"I would ask that the man, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist our ongoing investigation.

"We also want to hear from anybody who witnessed the collision, or who was driving on the Spine Road at that time and saw two motorcyclists.

"Please check any dashcam footage and get in touch if you can support our enquiries."

The driver of the car remained at the scene and is assisting the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of their website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20220803-0948. Alternatively, you can email 541@northumbria.police.uk.