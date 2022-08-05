Harrogate diver Jack Laugher has clinched his second Commonwealth gold in less than 24 hours.

The 27-year-old won the Men’s 3m Synchro Springboard on Friday 5 August, alongside teammate Anthony Harding.

This is Laugher's second gold in the games after winning the Men's 1m Springboard Final on Thursday 4 August.

The duo scored a total of 438.33 points for their winning dive. Credit: PA

Jack has won this event twice before with his previous partner Chris Mears in 2014 and 2018.

This also also his 7th Commonwealth gold medal.

Laugher and Harding scored a total of 438.33 points for their wining performance and 88.92 point for their last dive.