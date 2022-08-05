Newcastle United Head Coach Eddie Howe commits to NUFC with long-term contract

Newcastle United have confirmed the club's coach will be staying with them for the long-term.

Head coach Eddie Howe has signed a long-term contract at St. James’ Park 10 months after joining the NUFC team.

Howe joined the Magpies in November 2021, soon after it was taken over by an investmentgroup made up of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media.

In February 2022, NUFC experienced an unbeaten run which saw Howe voted the Barclays Manager of the Month. It was the fourth time in his career he has won the award.

Since he arrived Howe led the team to 11th place in the 2021/22 campaign, finishing 14 points clear of the bottom three and just two points from the top ten.

The team was still pursuing its first Premier League win of the season when Howe joined.

Eddie Howe said: “It’s a great feeling to commit my future to this incredible club. I’m extremely proud to be the head coach of Newcastle United and have enjoyed every moment here.

“I’d like to take the opportunity to acknowledge my coaching team, the players, staff and supporters. They make it a very special place to be every day.

He continued: “I’d also like to extend my gratitude to our owners and to Dan Ashworth. We are still at the start of our journey, but this is an exciting time to be a part of Newcastle United and I’m very excited about the future together.”