Police hunt for two drivers after hit and run involving three cars in Sunderland

Officers investigating a suspected three car crash in Sunderland have appealed for witnesses to come forward after two of the drivers failed to stop.

Shortly before 6pm on Sunday 24 July officers received a report of a collision involving three cars on the A19 northbound, near to the junction with A183 Hylton Bridge.

It was reported that a car had been travelling on the road when it collided with a silver Nissan Micra and another car, which was also travelling on the road in the same direction.

Emergency services attended and while the driver of the Nissan Micra remained at the scene, the driver of the two other vehicles left before police arrived.

An investigation has now been launched to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision, and officers are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

PC Anth French, of Northumbria Police, said: “Thankfully nobody was seriously injured in this collision – however, significant damage was caused and we do know that two of the three vehicles involved made the decision not to stop at the scene.

“We are now carrying out a range of enquiries to locate both drivers of the other two cars and we would ask that those individuals make themselves known to police as soon as possible.

“We believe that the driver of one vehicle may have stopped on the road momentarily after the incident. While we do not have clear descriptions at this stage, it is suspected the other vehicles may have been damaged as a consequence of the collision.

“If you were in the area at the time and may have seen what happened, or if you have any dashcam footage that may assist our investigation, please get in touch.”

Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...