A man is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the A173 in Guisborough

The collision happened near Pinchinthorpe Hall around Newton under Roseberry at around 8:40pm on Friday 5th August.

It involved a red Volkswagen Golf and a black and grey Austin Mini.

The 28-year-old male driver of the Austin Mini had been taken to James Cook University Hospital with serious injuries, and he remains there whilst receiving treatment.

The 19-year-old male driver of the Golf was arrested on suspicion of driving offences and he remains in police custody at this time.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision and anyone with CCTV, dash cam footage or mobile phone footage of the collision to come forward.

