A North East bridge has been named one of the most "Instagrammable" in the UK.

The iconic Tyne Bridge in Newcastle was ranked fourth most popular bridge in the country on Instagram.

Researchers from Compare The Market looked at bridges from across Europe to find the number of times they were hashtagged.

Taking the top spot was London's Tower Bridge was the most "Instagrammable" with over 2.6 million hashtag mentions.

The Tyne Bridge was the only North East bridge on the list, with 101,937 mentions on Instagram.

The top five most Instagrammable bridges in the UK according to the numebr of Instagram posts are:

1. London Tower Bridge - with 2,601,739 mentions.

2. Shropshire Iron Bridge - with 121,487 mentions.

3. London Millennium Bridge - with 105,635 mentions.

4. Newcastle Tyne Bridge - with 101,937 mentions.

5. Bristol Clifton Suspension Bridge - with 88,783 mentions.