A football fan said he was left "totally speechless" when he was handed a watch from Allan Saint-Maximin after Newcastle United's win against Nottingham Forest.

Steve Dutton was gifted a G-Shock watch from the French player on Saturday 6 August following the club's 2-0 victory at St James' Park.

On social media, the self-confessed Geordie said: "I was the person who was gifted the watch from ASM, I was totally speechless.

"I thought he was coming to sign autographs and have pictures taken with the kids. I’m still in shock, I can’t thank [Allan Saint-Maximin] enough."

In another post from Mr Dutton, on Instagram, he said he had been "slated" on social media for not showing his appreciation.

Setting the record straight, he wrote: "ASM I am honestly so privileged to have met you today and for you to gift me this fantastic beautiful watch, you are and will always be a legend to me and my kids."

In the Magpies' opening match of the season, it was a comfortable win for the side thanks to goals from Fabian Schar and Callum Wilson.

The win raised spirits among fans and players, with Saint-Maximin himself tweeting: "Black and white forever."

