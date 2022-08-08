Middlesbrough Mayor says Transporter Bridge is "sinking"

Middlesbrough Mayor Andy Preston says the landmark bridge is "sinking on one side".

The Transporter bridge, which is 111 years old, is thought to have considerable structural damage which needs repairing.

The iconic Grade II listed structure has been closed since August 2019 when concerns were raised it was in a "dangerous state".

A subsequent investigation by independent auditors found cause for considerable concern.

While no evidence was found that requests for maintenance or closures were refused, the audit said that a "mostly passive and ineffective" management approach to the bridge over the previous decade.

The town's mayor, Andy Preston said: "The reports that we’re getting are suggesting significant movement around one of the legs which is is causing a slight buckling in the structure, which is catastrophic when it comes to trying to run a cable car across it.

"There’s a huge amount more work, and a lot more survey work to be done a lot more analysis, we need top engineers on the case."

The audit in 2019 found that the lack of specifically qualified or trained engineering staff ultimately led to the bridge deteriorating to the point of being a health and safety risk.

In December 2020, Middlesbrough and Stockton Councils agreed to jointly spend more than £650,000 on urgent repair works.

Mr Preston said: "We realised that bits were falling off it, that’s how bad it was, so we’ve already spent £700,000 just making it safe. To make it safe so that people who stand near it aren’t at risk of injury.

"Middlesbrough council like every council is short of the money, it's a big challenge for us, but this is really important to the people of the Teesside.

"The bridge is a symbol of the past, our heritage who we are as a people and our pride so it's really important, so I think we’ll be able to find the money but it will take time.

"Things look challenging, we can get it right but it's going to take time. It's going to take money and I’m really asking everybody to be very patient.

"The bridge is safe as a structure to be near it, and around it, but what it's not ready to do is carry passengers or cars or anything like that. That’s going to take a lot more time and a lot more money."