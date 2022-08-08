A 28-year-old motorcyclist has died following a crash in Newcastle.

Police received a report of a collision between a car and motorcycle on Cragside, in High Heaton, at about 2.50pm on Sunday 8 August.

The Yamaha motorbike was travelling west along the road when it collided with a blue Vauxhall Astra heading in the opposite direction.

The rider was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.

His family have been notified and are being offered support by specially-trained family liaison officers.

Sergeant Craig Bartle, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is an absolutely tragic outcome and our thoughts are with the man’s family at this time. We’ll continue to offer them any support we can.

“We are keen to get them the answers they deserve – so I am today appealing for anybody who was travelling in that area yesterday afternoon, who either saw the collision or thinks they have information that can assist, to come forward.

“Please check any dashcam footage and let us know if you can support our investigation.

“We are continuing to carry out a range of enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the collision, and would like to thank everyone for their support.”

The driver of the car remained at the scene and is helping officers with the investigation.

Anyone with information should call the force on 101, quoting log NP-20220807-0604.

