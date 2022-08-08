The Newcastle Eagles have signed the league's most decorated players for a record 19th season.

Darius Defoe is the most successful player in the British Basketball League (BBL) with 27 trophies to his name.

It has now been announced that the sportsman has been signed by the club for a record consecutive season.

"Newcastle is my home and this club is where I belong,” said Defoe.

“This is a critical period in the history of the Eagles and I am more motivated than ever to play my part in the next chapter of an incredible story."

Defoe made 27 league appearances last season, averaging nine points, three rebounds and two assists per game.

The 37-year-old has only dipped below 25 Championship appearances once in his 18 seasons on Tyneside.

Head coach Marc Steutel said: “I’m absolutely ecstatic. Amazingly, after all this time, Darius is still one of the most underrated players in the BBL but I don’t know why.

“He is still as motivated as ever and wants to be an integral part of what we’re trying to build here in terms of the next phase for the club and its new direction.

“From my point of view it was absolutely critical that we retained Darius’s services and it’s a hugely positive move."

He continued: “He is someone I’ve known and admired for a number of years and I’m relishing the opportunity to work with him on a daily basis.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Darius make a major impact this season on and off the court as a player and as a leader.”

Defoe has previously been recognised for his years of service to the North East and was awarded Sport Newcastle’s top honour in 2021.

Defoe added: “I’m looking forward to seeing what the future brings under coach Steutel and I’m confident we’ll achieve great things together.

“Right now I’m focusing on getting into shape for pre-season and ensuring I set the right example for the new guys coming in.”

Newcastle Eagles will play their opening home game of the 2022-23 BBL season on 30 September.