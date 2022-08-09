A schoolboy has spoken of the moment a bomb squad was scrambled after finding a suspected 'mortar shell'.

Jensen Sudron was magnet fishing with his father Gary at Lazenby Stream, in Grangetown, Middlesbrough, when he pulled the peculiar item from the water on Sunday (7 August).

It was not until later that Mr Sudron was telling his work colleagues about the find that they said it looked like a 'bomb'.

The Grangetown resident rang police and within minutes officers descended on Birchington Avenue on Monday.

Jensen said: "We pulled this thing out that was really heavy and we didn't know what it was. My dad took it to work and people were saying it was a bomb."

He continued: "When the police arrived we were nervous because we didn't know what to expect."

Police evacuated the street and cordoned off the area.

Pictures showed bomb disposal experts on scene while police guarded the area.

The road was closed and a large cordon was put in place blocking access.

Nearby residents could be seen looking on as disposal experts dealt with the incident before leaving the area with a box believed to contain the 'weapon'.

Cleveland Police confirmed officers were sent to the area following a report of what a resident believed to be a mortar shell.

As a "precautionary measure" the force said some properties were evacuated and the road was temporarily closed to allow explosive experts establish the nature of the item.

On Tuesday, a police spokesperson said: "The item was taken away to be disposed of, and the incident was stood down."

The road was reopened around 2.40pm on Monday.

Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...