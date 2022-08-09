Nearly £80,000 worth of cocaine, MDMA and ketamine have been seized by police in Gateshead along with £55,000 in cash.

Northumbria Police uncovered the stash of drugs and money during an organised raid at an address in Pelaw as part of a continued crackdown targeting drug supply across Newcastle and Gateshead.

Police seized a one kilo package containing MDMA, quantities of cocaine and ketamine and a significant amount of cash which officers believe to be associated with drug-related criminality.

A 21-year-old man was arrested in connection with the discoveries and has since been charged with a string of drug-related offences.

Officers believe the £55,000 cash was associated with drug-related criminality. Credit: Northumbria Police

Superintendent Jamie Pitt, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was another outstanding result with a huge haul of Class A and Class B drugs seized by our officers.

"I would like to thank everyone involved who helped execute this warrant, including the public who support us by passing on vital intelligence about suspected criminality in their communities.

“As part of Project Adder, an initiative we run alongside a number of local partners, we are committed to dismantling criminal groups who look to profit from the sale and supply of illegal drugs and bringing effective justice against them.

“We also work closely with our partners in the local authority to help those who are living with addiction and make sure they get the help and support they need.

“We will not tolerate drug-related criminality and will continue to take swift and robust action against perpetrators in order to protect our communities and ensure our region remains as safe as it possibly can be.”

A 21-year-old man was arrested in connection with the discoveries and has since been charged with a string of drug-related offences. Credit: Northumbria Police

The man arrested has been charged with two counts of possessing a Class A drug with the intent to supply, possessing a Class B drug with the intent to supply and possessing criminal property.

He is due to appear at Newcastle Crown Court next month.

Anyone who suspects drug-related criminality in their community is encouraged to report it to police online or by calling 101.