The family of a cyclist who died in a suspected hit and run have said he would "give his last pound to help another soul".

Ali Reza Ghaisar, 48, died following a collision on Hylton Road, in Sunderland, which happened shortly after 1.20am on Sunday 31 July.

Police said the vehicle believed to have been involved, a blue BMW, had already left the scene before police attended and two suspects remain under investigation in connection with Mr Ghaisar's death.

On Tuesday 9 August, Mr Ghaisar's family released a statement describing him as "one of a kind".

They said: "Ali was very well-known throughout the UK and other countries across the globe.

"He had a huge friend base in Sunderland and London. He was unique and one of a kind. He was loved by all.

"Ali was somebody who always helped others and was always happy with the small things in life. He would give his last pound to help another soul.

"He was not concerned about himself – he lived to please others. He was full of life and used to thrive on helping others, no matter the time of day."

Police are asking for those with dashboard cameras who were in the area of Hylton Road at the time to come forward. Credit: Google Maps

Of Iranian origin, Mr Ghaisar was fluent in six languages – English, Farsi, Hindi, Urdu, Spanish and Portuguese.

His family continued: "Ali often used to help people who struggled with English and would attend appointments with them to translate. He would give his time for free. He had a fantastic sense of humour and made people laugh on a daily basis.

"We are working with the police and we know they are doing everything they can to gain justice for Ali and our family.

"I would strongly urge anyone who has any information regarding this incident to contact police and help them with the investigation, so we can gain justice and closure.”

In a further statement, Mr Ghaisar’s mother said: “I am completely shocked and devastated with this terrible news. I have lost a son who was loved deeply. I am going through severe pain and trauma due to the loss of my son’s life.”

Mr Ghaisar’s brother added: "I am completely traumatised and cannot believe I have lost my only brother. I have amazing memories with him and I planned to make many more happy memories.

"However, this has been a double tragedy for me as I lost my father eight weeks before. Currently, my family and I are going through a very painful time.

"My brother and I always had a close relationship and I cannot bear the thought that he is not around."

Inquiries are ongoing into the incident and two suspects, a 42-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man, remain under investigation after being arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Sergeant Ray Lowery, of Northumbria Police, said: "We’re committed to finding out what happened and will use every tactic available to us to get Ali’s family the answers they deserve.

"Your information has been invaluable so far and I’d continue to anyone with information to get in touch with us."

