A husband has admitted murdering his wife of nearly 30 years while they holidayed in the North East from Singapore.

Soong Hert Fong, 51, and Pek Ying Ling travelled to Newcastle to visit family living in the area in December 2021.

During a trial this month, Newcastle Crown Court heard Fong attempted to silence his wife by putting a pillow over her face.

Fong originally pleaded not guilty to her murder and a trial began on 1 August at the court.

The jury heard that Fong had injured himself when he slipped and fell on an earlier stage of the couple's trip to the UK, and that he had required hospital treatment and medication.

However, on Tuesday (9 August) the jury was told that, after reviewing the evidence, Fong's defence was unable to establish that he had diminished responsibility for the death of his wife.

Despite the case being set to continue for several days, the dad-of-three changed his plea to guilty and the trial was abandoned.

Pek Ying Ling was visiting family in the Newcastle area with her husband when she was killed in the couple's aparthotel. Credit: Family photo

Speaking after his plea, the couple's three children issued a statement in which they pledged to support their father.

They said: “We are heartbroken after losing our mum, but now we just want to provide our dad with the support he needs.”

Northumbria Police were called to the couple's city centre accommodation, the County Aparthotel, on Westgate Road, shortly before 7.15am on 6 December.

Emergency services arrived and discovered the victim lying with a pillow over her face.

She was not breathing and could not be revived.

The court heard Fong told police "I snapped" and "I just wanted to keep her quiet".

He was arrested on suspicion of murder and was charged within 24 hours.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Matt Steel said: “This is an incredibly tragic case and first and foremost, our thoughts continue to be with the couple’s three children who I commend for their composure and their engagement with the police throughout this extremely difficult period in their lives.

“We will support them in any way we can as they continue to navigate their grief and process what has happened.

“We would ask that everyone respects their privacy at this extremely difficult time.”

He added: “We want to be clear, that we will absolutely not tolerate domestic abuse or violence in any form.

“When incidents of this nature do occur we are committed to bringing those responsible to justice.”

Adjourning the case until sentencing on Friday, the judge told Fong to expect a life term in prison.

Domestic abuse help and support

If you are in immediate danger always call the police, and always dial 999 if it is an emergency and press 55 if you can’t talk (only on mobile phones).

Codeword scheme - ANI

If you are experiencing domestic abuse and need immediate help, ask for ‘ANI’ in a participating pharmacy. ‘ANI’ stands for Action Needed Immediately but also phonetically sounds like the name Annie. If a pharmacy has the ‘Ask for ANI’ logo on display, it means they’re ready to help. They will offer you a private space, provide a phone and ask if you need support from the police or other domestic abuse support service.

Refuge

Refuge supports more than 6,000 clients on any one day, helping them rebuild their lives and overcome many different forms of violence and abuse - including domestic violence, sexual violence, so-called ‘honour’-based violence, human trafficking and modern slavery, and female genital mutilation.

If you, or someone you care about, is experiencing domestic abuse, you can phone The National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247.

Women's Aid

Women's Aid is a national charity working to end domestic abuse against women and children. For information and support, email helpline@womensaid.org.uk or use the instant messaging service.

Victim Support

Victim Support helps people who have recently experienced domestic abuse as well as both men and women, weeks, months and years afterwards.

If you need to speak to someone, call its free, 24-hour Supportline on 080816 89111 or start a live chat any time.

