A murder investigation is underway in a North Yorkshire market town following the death of a man in his 60s.

Cleveland Police were called at about 2:20am on Monday 8 August to Helmsley House, in Guisborough, where a man had suffered serious injuries.

The man, believed to be aged in his sixties, was confirmed dead at the scene.

Two men, aged 43 and 47, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 45-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They remained in police custody on Tuesday morning.

Detectives have appealed to anyone with information, or who might have heard or witnessed anything, to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting incident number 139388.

