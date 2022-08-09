Play Brightcove video

Social media video

Police have launched an investigation after a convoy of off-road motorbikes and quad bikes were ridden from Redcar to Middlesbrough.

The stunt, which took place at the weekend, has been described as "absolutely unacceptable" by Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner.

Mr Turner warned on Tuesday (9 August) that arrests would be made - and the bikes used would be seized and crushed.

“It was appalling, I saw the videos and I saw some of the comments on social media and a lot of them I can't disagree with," he told ITV News Tyne Tees.

"It was just complete anarchy in some respects, from what you saw.

“Behaviour like that just can’t be condoned.”

Images and video footage showed dozens of riders take to the roads on Sunday.

While some appeared to behave within the law, police said many others did not - putting the public at serious risk.

Middlesbrough Neighbourhood Policing Team's Chief Inspector Wendy Tinkler said: “Antisocial driving by a large group of people on off-road bikes will have been distressing for members of the public and law-abiding motorists on the road.

“This type of behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated by Cleveland Police.

“Our officers responded to the many calls received however police actions must be proportionate to the situation.

“Neighbourhood teams have been working to identify those suspected of being involved and seeking to establish who organised the event.

“Over the coming days this work will continue, to ensure they are held accountable for their actions. Anyone with information which could help our on-going enquiries is urged to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number.

“If you don’t want to speak to police, you could pass information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers online.

“We can assure the public that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated, and we will take further action.”

