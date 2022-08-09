Police investigating 'unexplained' deaths of man and woman in North Shields

Police are investigating the 'unexplained' deaths of a man and woman in North Shields.

Officers received a report of concern for a woman after she failed to turn up for work on Monday 8 August.

After attending her home on the Quadrant, police found the dead bodies of a man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s.

The deaths are currently being treated as unexplained and there is not believed to be any wider risk to the public.

Northumbria police said: “The families of both people have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers during this tragic time.

“We would ask that people refrain from any speculation, both in public and on social media, as officers continue to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

“Officers will remain in the area throughout the day and anyone with concerns are encouraged to speak to them.”

