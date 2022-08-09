One of the rarest known collections of James Bond toys is expected to be auctioned for tens of thousands on Teesside.

Merchandise dating back to the release of the first film, Dr. No in 1962, is set to go under the hammer on Tuesday 9 August at Vectis Auction House, in Stockton.

The collection includes figurines ranging from Roger Moore's portrayal of the character to the hat-throwing henchman Oddjob.

Aston Martin, the spy's preferred car manufacturer, is unsurprisingly well-represented. A Corgi 270 model of the DB5 has a pre-sale estimate value of roughly £300.

Curated by an anonymous collector from Europe, the lot also comprises a host of gadgets and gizmos.

The top bidder will get their hands on replica camera guns, a bullet firing lighter and a Lone Star snipers rifle.

Much of the memorabilia comes from the Moore era, including a moonraker figurine, scuba gear, and an ejector seat-complete Aston Martin. Credit: Vectis

Vectis toy specialist and Bond expert Andrew Reed was staggered when he first viewed the collection.

"This sale is nothing short of world class," he said. "We see James Bond collectables on a daily basis here at Vectis but it is the rarity and condition of this group that makes it so special.

"It provides a phenomenal opportunity for James Bond fans to add pieces to their collections that are rarely seen on the open market."

The sale date comes two months before the the 60th anniversary of Dr. No's release.

