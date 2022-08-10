Cannabis worth an estimated £190,000 has been uncovered by police in a raid in Stockton.

Officers seized more than 300 cannabis plants in an organised operation at a property on Kingsley Road.

Cleveland Police said inquiries were ongoing to identify those responsible.

Acting Inspector Ian Brown, of Stockton Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “The discovery and destruction of this cannabis farm will be a huge financial blow to those responsible and although we have not made arrests, the disruption caused cannot be underestimated."

Over 300 cannabis plants were seized from a property on Kingsley Road. Credit: Cleveland Police

He continued: “Cleveland Police are determined to locate and destroy these growths of controlled drugs and urge the community to contact police with any information or suspicions they may have so we can take action.

“Cannabis farms often operate using an illegally tampered with supply of electricity which poses a huge risk to other buildings and residents nearby, as well as being a source of income to organised criminal groups who go on to exploit vulnerable people.”

If anyone has any information regarding drugs activity they can call Cleveland Police on 101 or online.

