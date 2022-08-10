Fire Services across the region have received reports of wildfires

Fire services across the region have been dealing with a series of unrelated wild fires.

It has been suggested that the hot weather and dry condition may have caused them although it has not been confirmed.

Ryton Fire

Credit: @grahambull67

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) have been called to a large grass fire in Gateshead.

The blaze in Ryton Willows is thought to cover an area of 3,500 square metres.

Due to the riverside location, fire services have also sent a boat to help make sure the fire doesn't spread.

The TWFRS has asked residents and businesses in the area to keep their windows closed and for the public to avoid the area if possible.

Pelton Fire

County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service received reports of a large grass fire in Pelton on Wednesday 10 August around 3:30pm.

Four crews from Durham, Consett, Wheatley Hill and Bishop Auckland have tackled the fire near the Plough Inn, which covers approximately five thousand square metres.

The fire service has encourage anyone in the immediate vicinity of the fire to close their windows and doors.

Easington Lane Fire

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) were also calling to a large allotment fire in Easington Lane.

It's reported that no one has been injured.

The TWFRS are asking residents in the area to keep their doors or windows closed