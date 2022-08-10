A man "succumbed to temptation" and stole an entire display of Snickers bars from a Teesside supermarket.

Craig Thompson admitted stealing the chocolate bars, worth more than £260, from a Tesco Express when he appeared before Teesside Magistrates' Court.

Liz Winchester, prosecuting, said the chocolate was stolen from the store in Middlesbrough's Marton Road on 8 July.

She said the 40-year-old was captured on CCTV taking the Snickers bars.

The court heard police had been called to the shop earlier in the day by staff because of Thompson's suspicious behaviour, and officers spoke to him about it.

Craig Thompson had not been before the courts for five years. Credit: TEESSIDE LIVE/NCJ MEDIA

However, later in the day he was spotted at the front doors of the store and was acting suspiciously again. The display of bars was then found to be missing.

Nick Woodhouse, defending, said: "He saw them there and succumbed to the temptation to take them."

Although Thompson has a previous conviction for shop theft, Mr Woodhouse said he had not been before the courts in the past five years.

The chairman of the magistrates' bench, Sonia Brogden, said: "You haven't troubled the court for five years, so it is a shame you are here now. Moment of madness? Let's hope so."

Thompson, Mayfair Avenue, Middlesbrough, was given a 12-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay compensation to the value of the chocolate bars.

