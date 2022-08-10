A police dog hopeful who failed to make the grade is in need of a new home in the countryside.

Alvin the two-year-old Belgian shepherd fell narrowly short of becoming one of Northumbria Police's latest canine recruits.

The force describe him as an affectionate, loyal, and energetic companion who responds well to commands.

But he is also known to show "some aggression" to other dogs, which is why the force hopes to settle him in a rural or semi-rural location.

"Alvin didn’t quite make the grade as one of our police dogs," said Northumbria Police.

"But we’re hoping to find him a new home where he can live the rest of his life as a much-loved pet."

You can declare your interest in Alvin by emailing DogRehoming@northumbria.police.uk.

The most suitable applicants will be contacted with further information.

