A four-year-old boy is missing in Turkey after travelling to the country with his mother.

Police are appealing for urgent assistance to help find George Jack Temperley-Wells.

He is believed to have travelled from Darlington to the Antalya area with mother Brogan Elizabeth Temperley on 29 June this year.

Police say they are likely to have spent time with the four-year-old’s father, 41-year-old Scott Nigel Wells, while in Turkey.

George Jack Temperley-Wells with his mother Brogan Elizabeth Temperley and father Scott Nigel Wells. Credit: Durham Police

George has red hair, a pale complexion, and dark eyes.

His mother, Ms Temperley, is 28 and described as slim build with long, dark hair and dark eyes.

Two of these pictures were taken in the Marina area of Antalya, where George was last seen.

George Jack Temperley-Wells with his father Scott Nigel Wells. Credit: Durham Police

Police have serious concerns for his welfare and need to urgently locate George and speak with his mother.

Anyone who is in contact with her is asked to encourage her to contact the authorities in Turkey or the UK immediately to confirm her whereabouts and/or seek assistance to return home.

Police urgently need to locate George and speak with his mother Brogan. Credit: Durham Police

Details of how to help are below: