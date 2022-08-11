Boy, 16, charged with murder after death of a grandfather in Guisborough

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder following the death of a grandfather in North Yorkshire.

Alan Garbutt, 62, died after suffering serious injuries in an alleged incident at Helmsley House in Guisborough on Monday 8 August.

The boy has been remanded in custody until a court appearance on Friday 12 August.

A 43-year-old man and a 28-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of murder have been released with no further action.

Another 28-year-old man and a 47-year-old man have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Cleveland Police Detective Chief Inspector Matt Hollingsworth said the investigation remains active.

Anyone who may have information or anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the area around the time of the incident is asked to contact Cleveland Police by calling 101 or online.

In a tribute to Mr Garbutt, the 62-year-old's family said: “Our beloved dad, grandad and brother will be missed dearly but will never be forgotten.”

