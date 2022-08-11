Firefighters across Tyne and Wear are urging the public to be more responsible during hot and dry conditions after battling multiple wildfires accross the region.

Chiefs at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) say that Wednesday evening (10 August) was busier than Bonfire night.

TWFRS received a day’s worth of calls in just three hours and three times the amount of calls compared to the previous week.

They were called to a total of 60 fires, including 16 grass fires, significantly above the daily average.

Crews were called out to a wildfire at fields in Ryton just after 3pm which had spread over 3.5km and put nearby properties at risk.

Six fire engines, a fire boat and 28 firefighters battled the blaze with some remaining at the scene to pat down the remaining embers, spending more than 20 hours on one incident.

On Wednesday 10 August five more engines were called to an allotment fire in Easington Lane that had put nearby properties at risk.

More than 20 firefighters battled the blaze for a number of hours before it was eventually brought under control and extinguished.

TWFRS crews were also called to another wildfire in Witherwack which is thought to have been started deliberately.

TWFRS Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Peter Heath, has urged people to be responsible during dry and hot conditions.

He said: “We want to ask the public to work with us and behave responsibly during the hot weather.

“Ultimately, the increased risk as a result of the tinder dry conditions, coupled with deliberate fires in bins and public areas, adds a level of risk that is avoidable.

“With the continued support of local communities, we can keep everyone safe and may just save someone’s property."

