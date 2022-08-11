Leaders in Darlington have confirmed the town has boldly joined the running to host the Eurovision Song Contest 2023.

It joins the likes of Newcastle, Manchester and London in bidding to put on the competition, which was originally due to take place in Ukraine, after Kalush Orchestra won in 2022.

However, the event’s organisers, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), decided the event cannot be held in the war-torn country following the Russian invasion.

Instead, it was agreed that the United Kingdom would host it on Ukraine’s behalf, after Sam Ryder came in second place with Space Man.

Winners of Eurovision 2022 Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra. Credit: PA

Mayor of Darlington, Ben Houchen announced that if successful, Darlington would welcome the 26 countries taking part in the popular international event in May next year.

Darlington officials have also organised a programme of activities to run alongside the event, celebrating Ukraine and its people, including the refugees who were relocated to the area.

Mr Houchen said: “Whatever the outcome, our bid sets out our stall and shows we have the ambition, facilities, and vision to do things a few years ago we wouldn’t have even thought about.

“If successful, this will help us develop even closer relationships with Ukraine and its communities, while highlighting all our region has to offer on an international stage.

"Ultimately, though, if we are successful, we’ll deliver a fantastic show that our area, the entire country and – most importantly – Ukraine can be proud of.”

The Leader of Darlington Borough Council recognised the bid is an "an outside shot", but believes the town has a strong case.

Cllr Jonathan Dulston said: “The airport, the town, and the people make Darlington the perfect place to step up and act as a substitute to Eurovision’s rightful home in Ukraine."

Other UK cities including London, Manchester, Glasgow and Newcastle have bid to host the annual music competition.

The shortlist of cities will be announced on Friday 12 August on Radio 2's breakfast show.

