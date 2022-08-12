A mother who was rushed for brain surgery whilst on a trip to Turkey for dental implants said she is devastated her cancer is terminal.

Lisa Robinson, from Consett, flew to Antalya for a consultation about getting dental implants on 23 June.

When the 44-year-old arrived at the Magic Smile Turkey dental clinic the following day, staff noticed something was wrong with her behaviour.

Ms Robinson was taken to Anadolu Hastanesi Hospital where doctors found she had a brain tumour and a bleed on the brain.

She was rushed in for an immediate 13-hour, life-saving surgery and spent four days in intensive care before being moved to critical care, where she amazed doctors with her progress.

However, since arriving back in the U.K. she has discovered that her cancer is terminal.

Ms Robinson said: “At that time I was completely devastated by the news. I couldn’t believe it. I couldn't believe the cancer.

“When I was in the room, I looked at my partner's face and he looked absolutely devastated.

"I’ll never ever get the all clear at stage 4.

“I knew I had to be strong for everyone else, for him, for my children, so that’s what I’ve been doing, I have been strong."

Ms Robinson spoke to ITV News Tyne Tees after arriving back on British soil.

The single mum of two is now undergoing radiotherapy to prolong her life.

She said: "I was informed I was always going to have some side effects from it, consisting of a bad head, vomiting and stuff.

"Hopefully there will be no side effects, however I’d rather have any side effect which is short term rather than long term."

Ms Robinson and her family are also currently fundraising to cover the medical bills she incurred while in Turkey.

Her insurance company, AXA Partners, declined to cover the cost reportedly claiming that the tumour was an ongoing health condition because Lisa made numerous visits to the GP with severe migraines before she went to Turkey.

The JustGiving page dedicated to raising the £50,000 needed to cover the costs has achieved over half of its target.

Ms Robinson said: "At the current time the insurance is still declining the case, how they’ve got a case to decline is beyond me it really is.

“I never go on the JustGiving page because sometimes it feels as if I know it is a charity case, but sometimes I feel like I’m begging for the money

“However it gives you a massive boost when you do, because of just how much support is out there, how many generous people around, really makes the difference."

Now Ms Robinson is focusing on staying strong for her family and feeling better.

She said: "It’s the big C word isn’t it. Everyone is connected by this bloody awful disease.

"My focus at the moment is treatment, getting that, being strong and positive. Everyone says I’m amazing, it’s not about raising money, it’s getting to where you want to be and where you need to be."