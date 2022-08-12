Play Brightcove video

The moment attempted robber Syed Ahmed was spooked by a cloud of smoke.

A man who claimed he "doesn't do robberies" has been jailed for five-and-a-half years after a botched Post Office raid.

Syed Ahmed targeted the Post Office on Chester Road in Sunderland early on 8 February 2021.

The 30-year-old, wearing a motorcycle helmet, grabbed an employee and threatened her with a knife before demanding another staff member handed over money from the till.

However, Mr Ahmed quickly lost confidence in the robbery after an employee pressed the panic button – causing a smoke cloud to fill the premises.

He made off empty-handed and attempted to cover up his crime by throwing his DNA-smeared knife over a wall.

It was later recovered by police who forensically linked it to their prime suspect.

Syed Ahmed has been jailed for five-and-a-half years Credit: Northumbria Police

In police interview, Mr Ahmed claimed he “doesn’t do robberies” and insisted his innocence throughout the two-day trial at Durham Crown Court.

Mr Ahmed, of Ranson Street, Sunderland, denied attempted robbery and possessing a bladed article but was found guilty on Thursday 11 August, by a jury.

A judge subsequently jailed him for five-and-a-half years.

Detective Inspector Alan Whittle, of Northumbria Police, said: “Ahmed’s brazen behaviour quickly reversed when he was spooked by the smoke cloud, and after leaving empty-handed, he tried to do everything he could to cover up his deception.

“In the end, it was fantastic work by officers and our Forensic Services Department who were able to locate and seize the knife, which was irrefutably proven to be linked to Ahmed.

“I am pleased that the severity of Ahmed’s crime has been reflected in this custodial sentence, and we will continue to do everything we can to target perpetrators and bring effective justice against them.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...