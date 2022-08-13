Following an incident last Sunday 7 August, that saw a large group of people on off-road bikes carried out antisocial driving in Middlesbrough and Redcar, Cleveland Police have made multiple arrests, and seized bikes.

Officers from our Neighbourhood Police Teams and the Operational Support Unit carried out early morning warrants in the Middlesbrough and Redcar areas for those identified suspects.

Cleveland Police’s Chief Inspector Wendy Tinkler from Middlesbrough Neighbourhood Team said: “The actions we saw last week were completely unacceptable and won’t be tolerated in Cleveland.

“A team of dedicated officers has been working to identify offenders from the intelligence and CCTV footage from evidence gathered at the scene last week. This has led to 10 males aged from 16 to 42 being arrested and the seizure of 10 bikes and quads. “We hope that today’s action stands as a warning to others; if you cause distress to law-abiding members of the public by driving in this manner on our roads, we will do everything within our power to bring you to justice.

“We are also working closely with the local authority and housing associations, as those storing illegal off-road bikes may find themselves in breach of tenancy agreements."

Play Brightcove video

Social media video

At the time, Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner branded the behaviour 'absolutely unacceptable' and told us: "It was appalling, I saw the videos and I saw some of the comments on social media and a lot of them I can't disagree with.

"It was just complete anarchy in some respects, from what you saw.

“Behaviour like that just can’t be condoned.”

Cleveland Police say work to crack down on this is ongoing, and further arrests and the seizure of vehicles will be made.