Why is everyone tweeting about Newcastle United Goalkeeper Nick Pope?

Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope has found himself as the centre of attention online after a huge amount of people, and brands, began tweeting his name.

What set this off? It's thanks to NUFC fan account Toon Polls.

They jumped on a Burger King poll asking 'which is better' - about gherkins and tomatoes.

Toon Polls jokingly replied 'Nick Pope'...and so it began.

Brands from Mcdonalds and Burger King, to Amazon and Easyjet began jumping on the bandwagon, and the keeper began trending.

When ITV News Tyne Tees asked Toon Polls how it felt to have set this off, they said: " “The whole thing has been surreal. What started as an in joke amongst #NUFC Twitter seems to have really captured the imagination of twitter across the world, and the funny part is they don’t even know why.

"To see Nick Pope trending 1st in the U.K. and 10th in the world was unexpected to say the least and to know my tweet started it all is even more bizarre. Not a day I’ll forget in a hurry!

"Nick Pope.” It's not known what the man himself makes of it all - but he seems to be on board.

Who is Nick Pope?

If you still aren't sure who Nick Pope is - the 30-year-old goalkeeper signed for Newcastle United in June 2022, and also plays for the England National team.

He has previously played for Burnley, Bury, and Charlton Athletic to name a few.