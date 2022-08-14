Man fighting for life in hospital after being hit by a car in South Tyneside

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after being hit by a car in South Tyneside.

The 39-year-old was hit by a silver car which collided with him at the crossroad junction between Anderson Street and Ocean Road, just before 3am on Sunday 14 August.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, and remains in a life-threatening condition. The driver remained at the scene and is assisting officers with their enquiries.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward and assist with their enquiries.

Inspector Matt Sykes, of Northumbria Police, said: “A full and thorough investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding this collision, which resulted in a man being taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

“The collision happened in a busy area with many people walking between bars, clubs and restaurants at the time – and we are now asking anybody who witnessed it to get in touch. Your information, no matter how insignificant you feel it may be, could be crucial to our enquiries.

“We also want to hear from anybody who believes they saw a silver Hyundai i10 travelling in the area at the time, as well as anyone who has any CCTV or dashcam footage that could assist the ongoing investigation.”

Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...