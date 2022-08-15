Warning: This story contains distressing detail of the abuse of an animal

A man has admitted to killing a cat in order to hide the fact he had broken its leg.

Adam Neil Alkour, 32, then messaged a friend to confess what he had done, telling them he had "freaked out" and was "on the verge of a nervous breakdown".

Newcastle Magistrates' Court heard that the black and white female cat, called Darwin, had been left in the defendant's care by others who could no longer care for her.

Alkour, of Heaton Park Road, Heaton, Newcastle, confessed to a friend in a message that he had killed the cat.

The court heard he slit the cat's throat with a razor blade.

He told his friend he broke her leg after hitting her, and was "on the verge of a nervous breakdown".

The court heard that in the message he said he had "freaked out" before claiming to have "walked six miles to bury her" after he "came back down to earth".

His friend contacted the RSPCA and Alkour was later questioned.

Alex Bousfield, prosecuting, said it was a "deliberate attempt to kill an animal because he wanted to hide the fact he had broken its leg".

"It's clear from messages that he sent to a friend saying what happened and that he wanted to kill it as he didn't want to get caught," he added.

Mr Bousfield said that the incident would have caused "significant pain" to the cat and said what he did was "completely unnecessary".

When questioned by the RSPCA in January Mr Alkour fully admitted to what he had done.

Jonathan Cousins, defending, said the messages Alkour sent showed "remorse".

He said: "He couldn't live with the guilt of what he'd done. He said 'I hate myself to the highest degree'."

When questioned by the RSPCA in January Alkour fully admitted to what he had done.

The court heard Alkour deeply regrets what he did "with the deepest part of my heart".

Mr Cousins said Alkour had grown up in the care system and had suffered neglect and abuse in his life, as well as homelessness.

As a result, he suffers from PTSD and other issues, the court was told.

Alkour pleaded guilty at a previous hearing to causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and two counts of a charge relating to failing to protect an animal from pain and providing veterinary care.

The offences were committed between November 17 and 27 last year.

Due to the severity of the charges, the case on Friday 12 August was sent to Newcastle Crown Court, where Alkour will be sentenced on 9 September.

He was granted unconditional bail until his next appearance.

